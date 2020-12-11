2004 BMW 5 Series

+ taxes & licensing
905-867-0505
1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3
905-867-0505
+ taxes & licensing
2004 BMW 530i
- $1499 + HST and Licensing
This vehicle is not safety certified.
If not safety certified then as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is as-is and deemed to be not drivable.
Ask about our other cars for sale!
We take trade ins!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3