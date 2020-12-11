Menu
2004 BMW 5 Series

392,451 KM

Details

$1,499

+ tax & licensing
$1,499

+ taxes & licensing

Eleanor Motors

905-867-0505

2004 BMW 5 Series

2004 BMW 5 Series

530i

2004 BMW 5 Series

530i

Location

Eleanor Motors

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

905-867-0505

$1,499

+ taxes & licensing

392,451KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6358964
  Stock #: 550
  VIN: WBANA73544b058686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 550
  • Mileage 392,451 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 BMW 530i

- $1499 + HST and Licensing 


This vehicle is not safety certified.


If not safety certified then as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is as-is and deemed to be not drivable.


Ask about our other cars for sale!


We take trade ins!


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Trip Computer
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Memory Seats
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Eleanor Motors

Eleanor Motors

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

