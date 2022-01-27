Menu
2004 Chrysler Pacifica

0 KM

Details Description Features

$1,495

+ tax & licensing
$1,495

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

2004 Chrysler Pacifica

2004 Chrysler Pacifica

AWD/7PASSENGER

2004 Chrysler Pacifica

AWD/7PASSENGER

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8151775
  • Stock #: 5189
  • VIN: 2C8GF68474R523307

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE $$$ ((((SAFETY NOT INCLUDED IN PRICE))))

LOCATED AT: ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***

JUST TRADED IN. LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT.

WE DONT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY,

YOU ARE WELCOME TO HAVE IT CHECKED BY YOUR MECHANIC.

 **CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE

ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING CHARGES. .

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!! WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam: 416-805-7500

Rob: 416-990-5016

Or Email us at oakvilleautos@hotmail.com 595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE

“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

Vehicle Features

AWD/7PASSENGER
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Adjustable Pedals
Knee Air Bag

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

