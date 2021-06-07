Menu
2004 Ferrari 360

28,395 KM

Details Description Features

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Spider

Location

2357 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7X6

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$129,888

+ taxes & licensing

28,395KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7265855
  • VIN: ZFFYT53A140135345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 28,395 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing our 2004 Ferrari 360 Modena Spider in Rosso Red. This stunning Ferrari Spider is in showroom condition with absolutely zero flaws. The vehicle has never been involved in any accidents and has been meticulously maintained by the previous owner. Full list of service records available by request. All original components such as the owner's manual, car cover, and tool kit will come with the vehicle. 

Please note the vehicle has had complete front-end paint protection applied as well as a full front stone guard protection, upgraded challenge 360 grill, Capristo exhaust ($5000), and carbon fiber airboxes. 

 

Serving Ontario proudly for over 25 years. Established in 1992 locally, CB&C has been providing quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles in the GTA area. We have helped thousands of customers buy, sell and trade their vehicles. We would like to earn your business and add you to our already well established list of long term customers.

 

Our many years in business have helped us better understand the needs of our clients and provide them with the best reconditioned Pre-owned Luxury and Performance Vehicles. Facilitating brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Maserati, Bentley, and Porsche just to name a few, our inventory focuses on providing our customers with a unique quality, luxury vehicle for a fraction of the new sticker price.

 

View our full inventory at www.cbcauto.ca

 

CHECK OUT OUR OTHER GREAT DEALS AND WHAT PEOPLE HAVE TO SAY AT: https://business.google.com/reviews/l/15174215752991004236?hl=en

 

ALL TRADES WELCOME /// WE WILL PURCHASE $$$ YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON’T BUY OURS.

 

NO SURPRISE OR HIDDEN FEES! THE PRICE YOU SEE IS THE PRICE YOU PAY!!

 

Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday: 9AM- 8PM Saturday: 9AM-3PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
GPS Navigation
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Lumbar Support
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Convertible Soft Top

2357 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7X6

