$5,800+ tax & licensing
2004 Ford F-150
FX4|SUNROOF|POWER SEATS|LEATHER INT|
Location
S.S. Auto Group
600 York St, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
647-886-8182
Sold As Is
$5,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 205,856 KM
Vehicle Description
EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE. CARFAX REPORT IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.
THIS BEAUTIFUL 2004 FORD F-150 FX4 HAS LANDED. 5.4L TRITON V8 PRODUCING OVER 260 HP AND 345LB/FT OF TORQUE. BLACK EXTERIOR ON BLACK INTERIOR. LOADED WITH FULL LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, POWER SEATS, AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MRROR, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, CRUISE CONTROL, A.R.E BED COVER, PREMIUM 20 INCH WHEELS AND MUCH MORE
VEHICLE SOLD UNCERTIFIED, AS PER OMVIC REGULATIONS THE VEHICLE IS DEEMED NOT DRIVEABLE AND UNCERTIFIED.
CONTACT FOR FURTHER DETAIL.
S.S. AUTO GROUP
600 YORK STREET UNIT # 2
OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6L4B3
TEXT OR CALL (6 4 7) - 8 8 6 - 8 1 8 2
http://www.ssautogroup.ca/
http://www.facebook.com/SSAUTOGROUP.CA/
INSTAGRAM: @SSAUTOGROUP_
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
S.S. Auto Group
647-886-8182