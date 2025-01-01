Menu
EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE.  CARFAX REPORT IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.

THIS BEAUTIFUL 2004 FORD F-150 FX4 HAS LANDED. 5.4L TRITON V8 PRODUCING OVER 260 HP AND 345LB/FT OF TORQUE. BLACK EXTERIOR ON BLACK INTERIOR. LOADED WITH FULL LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, POWER SEATS, AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MRROR, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, CRUISE CONTROL,  A.R.E BED COVER, PREMIUM 20 INCH WHEELS AND MUCH MORE

VEHICLE SOLD UNCERTIFIED, AS PER OMVIC REGULATIONS THE VEHICLE IS DEEMED NOT DRIVEABLE AND UNCERTIFIED.

CONTACT FOR FURTHER DETAIL.

S.S. AUTO GROUP
600 YORK STREET UNIT # 2
OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6L4B3
TEXT OR CALL (6 4 7) - 8 8 6 - 8 1 8 2
http://www.ssautogroup.ca/
http://www.facebook.com/SSAUTOGROUP.CA/
INSTAGRAM: @SSAUTOGROUP_

205,856 KM

S.S. Auto Group

600 York St, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3

647-886-8182

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
VIN 1FTPX04564KA26015

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 205,856 KM

Vehicle Description

 

EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE.  CARFAX REPORT IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST. 

 

THIS BEAUTIFUL 2004 FORD F-150 FX4 HAS LANDED. 5.4L TRITON V8 PRODUCING OVER 260 HP AND 345LB/FT OF TORQUE. BLACK EXTERIOR ON BLACK INTERIOR. LOADED WITH FULL LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, POWER SEATS, AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MRROR, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, CRUISE CONTROL,  A.R.E BED COVER, PREMIUM 20 INCH WHEELS AND MUCH MORE

 

VEHICLE SOLD UNCERTIFIED, AS PER OMVIC REGULATIONS THE VEHICLE IS DEEMED NOT DRIVEABLE AND UNCERTIFIED. 

 

CONTACT FOR FURTHER DETAIL.

 

S.S. AUTO GROUP

600 YORK STREET UNIT # 2

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6L4B3

TEXT OR CALL (6 4 7) - 8 8 6 - 8 1 8 2

http://www.ssautogroup.ca/

http://www.facebook.com/SSAUTOGROUP.CA/

INSTAGRAM: @SSAUTOGROUP_

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

600 York St, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
