Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 GMC Savana

216,431 KM

Details Description

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

Contact Seller
2004 GMC Savana

2004 GMC Savana

Special Cutaway G3500 ~ NO ACCIDENTS~

Watch This Vehicle

2004 GMC Savana

Special Cutaway G3500 ~ NO ACCIDENTS~

Location

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

1071 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

647-542-7562

  1. 7052615
  2. 7052615
  3. 7052615
  4. 7052615
  5. 7052615
  6. 7052615
  7. 7052615
  8. 7052615
  9. 7052615
Contact Seller

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

216,431KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7052615
  • Stock #: fk318
  • VIN: 1GDJG31U441144729

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # fk318
  • Mileage 216,431 KM

Vehicle Description

COVID-19 Update: We want to assure our customers that we are deemed ESSENTIAL AND REMAIN OPEN in COVID-19 Ontario lockdown by APPOINTMENT AND ONLINE BASIS for the protection of our customers and staff. Our dealership premises have been thoroughly sanitized. We offer FREE delivery for all of our vehicles purchased within 100km radius of us. Buy from the comfort of your home and buy online!2004 GMC Savana Special Cube Van: ***NO ACCIDENTS***Large Cube**** Automatic transmission* ACCIDENT FREE- Carfax Verified*Snow tires* Alloy wheels* A/C------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------******This Vehicle is sold as is and according to the laws we must indicate this statement********Sold As-is. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.$7950+hst +licensingUCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com for the best deals around you.Contact : 6475427562Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.1071 Speers road Oakville, L6L 2X5 #1F

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

2004 GMC Savana Spec...
 216,431 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic
2008 Nissan Altima 2...
 177,809 KM
$4,250 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Edge SEL
 139,852 KM
$4,750 + tax & lic

Email Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

1071 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

647-542-XXXX

(click to show)

647-542-7562

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory