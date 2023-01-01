$4,400+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,400
+ taxes & licensing
We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc
365-292-5622
2004 Honda Civic
2004 Honda Civic
Location
We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc
645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9
365-292-5622
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$4,400
+ taxes & licensing
184,186KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10280052
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 184,186 KM
Vehicle Description
Perfect car
runs very well
comes certified
ready to go
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc
We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc
645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9