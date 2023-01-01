Menu
2004 Honda Civic

184,186 KM

$4,400

+ tax & licensing
$4,400

+ taxes & licensing

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

365-292-5622

2004 Honda Civic

2004 Honda Civic

2004 Honda Civic

Location

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9

365-292-5622

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$4,400

+ taxes & licensing

184,186KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10280052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,186 KM

Vehicle Description

Perfect car 

runs very well 

comes certified  

ready to go 

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9

365-292-XXXX

365-292-5622

