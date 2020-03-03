Menu
2004 Honda Civic

1OWNER 4DOOR AUTOLOW KM A/C GAS SAVER

2004 Honda Civic

1OWNER 4DOOR AUTOLOW KM A/C GAS SAVER

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

$1,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 172,782KM
  • Used
  • Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 4780950
  • Stock #: 2004C
  • VIN: 2HGES16404H937045
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

This unit located at 646 fourth line (Speers Rd and Fourth line) Oakville L6L 5B2       

AUTO 4 DOOR GAS SAVER ONE OWNER LOW KM ONLY 167000 power locks, A/C

Folding rear seats, PRICED FOR QUICK SALE

  NICE COMBINATION OF SILVER EXTERIOR ON  GREY INTERIOR

Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Rosa Auto, We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including free oil change just add $699+tax

Comes with free car fax report

https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=fXexR3KTp5ZuU3yr6nT0S07egs6jF%2b8m

FOR ALL INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL US AT

ROSA AUTO SALES TEL(905 337 9339)

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILBLE //////////
IF this  Vehicle is being sold as is and OMVIC states that we must say this, This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. THIS IS SOLD AS IS AND YOU CAN BRING YOUR MECHANIC TO CHECK IT IN OUR PROPERTY AND YES YOU CAN TEST DRIVE IT  

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

