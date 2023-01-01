Menu
2004 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

158,500 KM

Details

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

4dr Sdn 5.4L LWB AMG

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

158,500KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9471891
  • VIN: wdbng74j34a423585

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 Mercedes Benz S55 AMG LWB 

 

 

For sale by Toronto Car Experts. OMVIC certified car dealership. 

529 Speers rd in Oakville. 

 

5.4L supercharged V8 Long Wheel Base. 

Screen turns on and off. Firestone Firehawk tires. 158k kms. 

 

This car is available by appointment only. Please contact Callum by call/text 2 8 9 - 8 8 7 - 5 0 8 1 

 

“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Cell Phone Hookup
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Sun/Moonroof
Seat-Massage

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

