$15,999+ tax & licensing
647-374-4006
2004 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
4dr Sdn 5.4L LWB AMG
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$15,999
- Listing ID: 9471891
- VIN: wdbng74j34a423585
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 158,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2004 Mercedes Benz S55 AMG LWB
For sale by Toronto Car Experts. OMVIC certified car dealership.
5.4L supercharged V8 Long Wheel Base.
Screen turns on and off. Firestone Firehawk tires. 158k kms.
This car is available by appointment only. Please contact Callum by call/text 2 8 9 - 8 8 7 - 5 0 8 1
Vehicle Features
