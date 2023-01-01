Menu
2004 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

158,999 KM

Details

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

5.4L AMG

Location

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

158,999KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: WDBNG74J34A423585

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,999 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 Mercedes Benz S55 AMG LWB Financing Available

SHOWROOM car , stored in the showroom
For sale by Toronto Car Experts. OMVIC certified car dealership.
529 Speers rd in Oakville.

5.4L supercharged V8 Long Wheel Base.
Screen turns on and off. Firestone Firehawk tires. 158k kms.

Attached is the Vehicle History for trade

VIN WDBNG74J34A423585

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=RQyrQrn5HwrCosGaf+2UCF4f8kMeKYKK

This car is available by appointment only. Please contact Callum by call/text 2 8 9 - 8 8 7 - 5 0 8 1

$15,999 +tax & licensing AS IS

or $18,999 plus tax and licensing Certified (it needs windshield, 2 front struts, the multimedia screen is flickering and brakes)


“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Suspension

Air Suspension

Powertrain

Supercharged
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Cell Phone Hookup
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Sun/Moonroof
Seat-Massage

