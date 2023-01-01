2004 Toyota Camry

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $499

$5,999 + taxes & licensing 1 1 3 , 9 9 9 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9602305

9602305 VIN: 4T1BE32K94U801241

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 113,999 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Cassette AM/FM Radio CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Wheel Covers Conventional Spare Tire

