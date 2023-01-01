$5,999+ tax & licensing
2004 Toyota Camry
LE
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $499
113,999KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9602305
- VIN: 4T1BE32K94U801241
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 113,999 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs and drives great no problems , ready to go on the road.
The car will be available for viewing from 1 pm on February 10th,2023
Automatic
ONLY 113,999 km - Original Verified
See carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=/4wKkXXbT5rgkqm2FG3MyaeOgXQ/MANq
FWD
4 cyl 2.4 L engine
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE!
Price: $5,999 (plus Hst and licensing) AS IS
OR
$499 extra (plus Hst) for Safety certification
Only at Toronto Car Experts, if you certify this car, you will receive this car with
-Free oil change
- Free Rustproofing
- Free 3 months warranty from Global Warranty (Longer warranty available at extra cost)
To see and test drive the car please visit Toronto Car Experts at 529 Speers road Oakville ON . We work from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 6 pm.
To inquire about the car please call Rus
6-4-7-5-7-2-8-4-7-9
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
