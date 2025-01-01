Menu
*** VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)***
We are Located ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***
INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     
* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)
* A FREE (24 MONTH 24,000 KMS) POWER TRAIN WARRANTY $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE
*CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE
ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING CHARGES.
Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees
BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!
WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....
CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:
Office: 905-844-7100
Sam:   416-805-7500
Rob:    416-990-5016

2004 Toyota Corolla

226,160 KM

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2004 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn Automatic CE

12287862

2004 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn Automatic CE

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

Sale

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
226,160KM
VIN 2T1BR32E84C813736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 226,160 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Halogen Headlamps

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
50 litre fuel tank
Variable-assist pwr rack & pinion steering

Interior

Front & rear cup holders
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets
Rear seat heater ducts
Dual visor vanity mirrors
Cigarette lighter
Carpeted floor mats
Driver footrest
Accessory pwr outlets
Fadeout dome lamp
60/40 split fold-down rear seat w/adjustable headrests
Electric rear window defogger w/timer
Side window defoggers

Safety

Child-protector rear door locks
door ajar & seatbelt for driver/front passenger seat
Dual stage driver & front passenger airbag Supplemental Restraint System (SRS)
3-point rear shoulder belts
Anchor points for child restraint seat

Trim

Fabric-trimmed interior door panels

Powertrain

Warnings for low engine oil

Additional Features

low fuel
low washer fluid
Drivers coin-case compartment
3-point front shoulder belts w/pretensioners/force limiters/adjustable anchors
Independent MacPherson gas strut front suspension w/coil springs
1.8L DOHC VVT-i SMPI 16-valve 4-cyl engine
Colour-keyed bumpers & body-side mouldings

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-844-7100

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

2004 Toyota Corolla