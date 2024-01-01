Menu
(((( MUST DO YOUR OWN SAFETY,  WE DO NOT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY ))))

Vehicles of certain age and certain mileage are sold  AS IS.

WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE. NO OFFERS PLEASE

All our vehicles were daily driven before being traded in towards a newer vehicle

RUNS, DRIVES AND STOPS FINE

WE ENCOURAGE YOU TO HAVE IT CHECKED BY YOUR MECHANIC BEFORE BUYING SO YOU  KNOW WHAT IS NEEDED FOR SAFETY

YOU ARE WELCOME TO TEST DRIVE IT AND .

No hidden fees and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal youre getting.

THE VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES, WAS TRADED IN. LOOKS AND DRIVES FINE

WE HAVE TO LIST IT AS IS TO COMPLY WITH OMVICS RULES

YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE $$$

LOCATED AT: ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***

 **CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE

ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE: HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!! WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....

 

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam: 416-805-7500

Rob: 416-990-5016

Or Email us at oakvilleautos@hotmail.com  

 

As Per OMVIC Rules we have to include this general statement on all uncertified and AS IS vehicles:

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2004 Toyota Echo

200,321 KM

$2,995

+ tax & licensing
2004 Toyota Echo

5dr Hbk LE Automatic

2004 Toyota Echo

5dr Hbk LE Automatic

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
200,321KM
VIN JTDKT123640048184

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6825
  • Mileage 200,321 KM

(((( MUST DO YOUR OWN SAFETY,  WE DO NOT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY ))))

Vehicles of certain age and certain mileage are sold  "AS IS".

WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE. NO OFFERS PLEASE

All our vehicles were daily driven before being traded in towards a newer vehicle

RUNS, DRIVES AND STOPS FINE

WE ENCOURAGE YOU TO HAVE IT CHECKED BY YOUR MECHANIC BEFORE BUYING SO YOU  KNOW WHAT IS NEEDED FOR SAFETY

YOU ARE WELCOME TO TEST DRIVE IT AND .

No hidden fees and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal you're getting.

THE VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES, WAS TRADED IN. LOOKS AND DRIVES FINE

WE HAVE TO LIST IT AS IS TO COMPLY WITH OMVICS RULES

YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE $$$

LOCATED AT: ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***

 **CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE

ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE: HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!! WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....

 

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam: 416-805-7500

Rob: 416-990-5016

Or Email us at oakvilleautos@hotmail.com  

 

As Per OMVIC Rules we have to include this general statement on all uncertified and AS IS vehicles:

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Tinted Glass
REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
Compact Spare Tire
Intermittent front windshield wipers w/mist feature
Reflector style halogen headlamps
P175/65R14 all-season tires

Front Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Independent MacPherson gas strut front suspension w/coil springs & stabilizer bar
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
45 litre fuel tank

Front & rear cup holders
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Door Map Pockets
Rear seat heater ducts
Cigarette lighter
ashtray
Driver footrest
Remote fuel lid release
3-spoke tilt steering wheel
Assist grips
Driver & front passenger seatback pockets
Driver & front passenger air bags
Front centre console w/storage areas
Upper & lower glove box
Semi-fabric door trim
Interior trunk/cargo access
Sun visors w/vanity mirrors

Anchor points for child restraint seats
Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
Front 3-point seat belts w/pre-tensioners & force limiters
Child protector rear door locks
Rear outboard 3-point seat belts

(4) speakers

Carpeting & carpeted floor mats

Cloth 60/40 split folding rear seat w/headrests

Front seat vertically adjustable headrests
Door ajar/front seat belt warnings
Low engine oil/washer fluid/fuel/coolant warnings
Coloured bumpers & door handles
Dual manual remote rearview mirrors
Passenger seat slide-out storage tray
1.5L DOHC SEFI 16-valve 4-cyl engine w/variable valve timing
AM/FM stereo w/cassette player

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

2004 Toyota Echo