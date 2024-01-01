$2,995+ tax & licensing
2004 Toyota Echo
5dr Hbk LE Automatic
Location
Oakville Autos
595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
905-844-7100
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6825
- Mileage 200,321 KM
Vehicle Description
(((( MUST DO YOUR OWN SAFETY, WE DO NOT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY ))))
Vehicles of certain age and certain mileage are sold "AS IS".
WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE. NO OFFERS PLEASE
All our vehicles were daily driven before being traded in towards a newer vehicle
RUNS, DRIVES AND STOPS FINE
WE ENCOURAGE YOU TO HAVE IT CHECKED BY YOUR MECHANIC BEFORE BUYING SO YOU KNOW WHAT IS NEEDED FOR SAFETY
YOU ARE WELCOME TO TEST DRIVE IT AND .
No hidden fees and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal you're getting.
THE VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES, WAS TRADED IN. LOOKS AND DRIVES FINE
WE HAVE TO LIST IT AS IS TO COMPLY WITH OMVICS RULES
YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE $$$
LOCATED AT: ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***
**CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE
ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE: HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.
BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!! WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....
CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:
Office: 905-844-7100
Sam: 416-805-7500
Rob: 416-990-5016
Or Email us at oakvilleautos@hotmail.com
As Per OMVIC Rules we have to include this general statement on all uncertified and AS IS vehicles:
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
