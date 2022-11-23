Menu
2004 Toyota Sienna

320,913 KM

Details Description Features

$5,777

+ tax & licensing
Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

new tires new transmission new shocks new subfram

new tires new transmission new shocks new subfram

Location

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

320,913KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9433272
  • Stock #: 2004
  • VIN: 5TDZA29C44S202825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 320,913 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

 

Good service record

New transmission

New shocks

New subframe

New tires

 

IF this  Vehicle is being sold as is and OMVIC states that we must say this, This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. THIS IS SOLD AS IS AND YOU CAN BRING YOUR MECHANIC TO CHECK IT IN OUR PROPERTY AND YES YOU CAN TEST DRIVE IT  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch

