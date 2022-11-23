$5,777+ tax & licensing
289-837-1234
2004 Toyota Sienna
new tires new transmission new shocks new subfram
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$5,777
- Listing ID: 9433272
- Stock #: 2004
- VIN: 5TDZA29C44S202825
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 320,913 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Good service record
New transmission
New shocks
New subframe
New tires
IF this Vehicle is being sold as is and OMVIC states that we must say this, This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. THIS IS SOLD AS IS AND YOU CAN BRING YOUR MECHANIC TO CHECK IT IN OUR PROPERTY AND YES YOU CAN TEST DRIVE IT
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
