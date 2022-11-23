Menu
2005 Honda Odyssey

270,000 KM

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

905-334-3596

2005 Honda Odyssey

2005 Honda Odyssey

5dr Touring

2005 Honda Odyssey

5dr Touring

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3

905-334-3596

Sold As Is

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

270,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  VIN: 5FNRL388X5B502324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 270,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TRADE IN TOURING PRICED TO SELL YEAR END SALE.. WE ARE SELLING THIS CAR FOR $ 2500PLUS HST AND LICENSING AS IS *** car is not certified and e-tested as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed not driveable,not e-tested,and not certified.** OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY 930 AM TO 7PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 4PM SUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 905 825 2575 AND VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.ALFAISALMOTORS.COM 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Entertainment System
Sun/Moonroof

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3

