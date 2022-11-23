$2,500+ tax & licensing
905-334-3596
2005 Honda Odyssey
5dr Touring
Location
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.
600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$2,500
- Listing ID: 9415753
- VIN: 5FNRL388X5B502324
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 270,000 KM
Vehicle Description
TRADE IN TOURING PRICED TO SELL YEAR END SALE.. WE ARE SELLING THIS CAR FOR $ 2500PLUS HST AND LICENSING AS IS *** car is not certified and e-tested as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed not driveable,not e-tested,and not certified.** OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY 930 AM TO 7PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 4PM SUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 905 825 2575 AND VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.ALFAISALMOTORS.COM
Vehicle Features
