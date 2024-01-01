Menu
((((SAFETY NOT INCLUDED IN PRICE))))

 

WE DONT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY, NO OFFERS PLEASE
RUNS, DRIVES AND STOPS FINE 
No hidden fees and no haggle pricing means you know exactly the great deal you're getting.
THE VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES, WAS TRADED IN. LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT.
WE HAVE TO LIST IT AS IS TO COMPLY WITH OMVICS RULES
YOU ARE WELCOME TO TEST DRIVE IT AND HAVE IT CHECKED BY YOUR MECHANIC BEFORE BUYING.
YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE $$$ 
LOCATED AT: ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***
 **CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE
ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE: HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES. 
BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!! WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....
CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:
Office: 905-844-7100
Sam: 416-805-7500
Rob: 416-990-5016
Or Email us at oakvilleautos@hotmail.com As Per OMVIC Rules we have to include this general statement on all uncertified and AS IS vehicles:
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2005 Jeep TJ

141,135 KM

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
2005 Jeep TJ

2dr Sport

2005 Jeep TJ

2dr Sport

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
141,135KM
VIN IJ4FA49S55P338327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 141,135 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Folding Rear Seat
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Front Floor Mats
Full Length Floor Console
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Cargo tie-down loops
Auxiliary 12-volt pwr outlet
Sport bar w/padding
Glove box w/lock
180-KPH primary speedometer
(4) speaker system

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Next Generation Engine Controller
Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Pwr steering
3.07 Axle Ratio
600-CCA maintenance-free battery
72 litre fuel tank
117-amp alternator
4450# GVWR

Exterior

Fender Flares
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body-colour grille
Tinted windshield glass
Outside spare tire carrier
Black front frame overlay
Tethered fuel filler cap
Black front/rear bumpers
Halogen headlamps w/chrome bezels

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed long mast antenna

Safety

Driver & front passenger next generation airbags

Windows

Light tinted front door glass

Additional Features

underhood
fuel tank
Lamps-inc: courtesy
Full-size spare tire w/matching wheel
Bumper extensions
Dual manual swing-away exterior mirrors
Body-side steps
Dana 30/186MM front/Dana 35/194MM rear axles
Gas charged suspension
4.0L I6 Power Tech engine
Skid plates-inc: transfer case

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
2005 Jeep TJ