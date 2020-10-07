+ taxes & licensing
647-542-7562
1071 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
647-542-7562
+ taxes & licensing
2005 Nissan Altima 2.5S Sedan Automatic :* Automatic transmission* Aux input/ Ipod input* A/C* Cruise Control* Alloy wheels* Keyless Entry* Power Windows* Traction control------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------******This Vehicle is sold as is and according to the laws we must indicate this statement********Sold As-is. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. $1450+hst +licensingUCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com for the best deals around you.Contact : 6475427562Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.www.unitedmotorz.com1071 Speers road Oakville, L6L 2X5 #1F-----------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1071 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5