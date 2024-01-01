Menu
We are Located ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***
INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     
* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)
* A FREE (24 MONTH 24,000 KMS) POWER TRAIN WARRANTY $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE
*CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE
ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING CHARGES.
Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees
BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!
WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....
CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:
Office: 905-844-7100
Sam:   416-805-7500
Rob:    416-990-5016

2005 Toyota Corolla

193,352 KM

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
2005 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn CE

2005 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn CE

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
193,352KM
VIN 2T1BR32E35C884960

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 193,352 KM

We are Located ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***

INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     

* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)

* A FREE (24 MONTH 24,000 KMS) POWER TRAIN WARRANTY $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE

*CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE

ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING CHARGES.

Financin*** VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)***

g purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!

WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam:   416-805-7500

Rob:    416-990-5016

Exterior

Tinted Glass
INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
Halogen Headlamps

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
50 litre fuel tank
Variable-assist pwr rack & pinion steering

Interior

Front & rear cup holders
Digital clock
Engine Immobilizer
Door Map Pockets
60/40 split fold-down rear seat
Rear seat heater ducts
Dual visor vanity mirrors
Cigarette lighter
Carpeted floor mats
Driver footrest
Accessory pwr outlets
Fadeout dome lamp
Electric rear window defogger w/timer
Side window defoggers

Safety

Anchor points for child restraint seats
Child-protector rear door locks
3-point rear shoulder belts
Front passenger airbag status indicator

Trim

Fabric-trimmed interior door panels

Powertrain

1.8L DOHC SMPI 16-valve VVT-i 4-cyl engine

Seating

Reclining front bucket seats w/driver seat vertical adjust

Additional Features

Drivers coin-case compartment
Independent MacPherson gas strut front suspension w/coil springs
Dual-stage driver/front passenger airbags
Colour-keyed bumpers & body-side mouldings
Rear seat vertically-adjustable headrests
Vertically-adjustable headrests
3-point front shoulder belts w/pretensioners/force limiters/adjustable anchor
Pwr assisted front vented disc/rear drum brakes

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

2005 Toyota Corolla