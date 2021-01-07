2006 Audi A4

+ taxes & licensing
905-901-4613
1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4
Finished in Grey on a Black Leather interior. This all wheel drive German sedan is being sold as-is, as seen, as functioning, with no warranties implied and/or expressed. It comes equipped with the following options:
EXTERIOR:
- Exterior Chrome Trim
- Front and Rear Fog Lights
- Heated Exterior Mirrors
- 18 inch Five Spoke Wheels paired with Michelin Pilot Super Sports (235/40R18)
INTERIOR:
- Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control
- Interior Lighting
- Power Adjustable Driver's Seat (12 Way with Lumbar)
- 10 Speaker Sound System
SAFETY AND SECURITY:
- QUATTRO Permanent All Wheel Drive System (with Torsen torque sensing center differential)
- Electronic Cruise Control
- Rear Window Defroster
- Four Wheel Anti Lock Brake System
- Brake Assist
- Auto Door Locking at 8 km/h
This sedan from Audi is being sold as-is and CarFax verified. Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing.
We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
