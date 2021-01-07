Menu
2006 Audi A4

330,029 KM

$2,950

+ tax & licensing
Shift Motors

905-901-4613

2.0T QUATTRO BEING SOLD AS-IS

Location

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

330,029KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6451219
  • Stock #: 1-19-118B
  • VIN: WAUDF78E46A006344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Finished in Grey on a Black Leather interior. This all wheel drive German sedan is being sold as-is, as seen, as functioning, with no warranties implied and/or expressed. It comes equipped with the following options:


               

EXTERIOR:

- Exterior Chrome Trim

- Front and Rear Fog Lights

- Heated Exterior Mirrors

- 18 inch Five Spoke Wheels paired with Michelin Pilot Super Sports (235/40R18)


               

INTERIOR:

- Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control

- Interior Lighting

- Power Adjustable Driver's Seat (12 Way with Lumbar)

- 10 Speaker Sound System


               

SAFETY AND SECURITY:

- QUATTRO Permanent All Wheel Drive System (with Torsen torque sensing center differential)

- Electronic Cruise Control

- Rear Window Defroster

- Four Wheel Anti Lock Brake System

- Brake Assist

- Auto Door Locking at 8 km/h


               

This sedan from Audi is being sold as-is and CarFax verified. Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing.


               

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward


               

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
CD Player
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Rear Defrost
Dual Power Seats
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

