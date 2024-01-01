Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #3e4153; color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>WE ARE SELLING THIS CAR FOR $5850 PLUS HST AND LICENSING *** ALL CARS COMES WITH A FREE CARPROOF REPORT ** FINANCING AVAILABLE GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT ALL CREDITS WELCOME 99.9% APPROVAL..All vehicles can be certified and e-tested for an additional $699 If not certified and e-tested as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed not driveable,not e-tested,and not certified.** PLEASE STOP BY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE, TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE AND LET OUR EXPERIENCED ASSOCIATES HELP YOU THROUGHOUT YOUR PURCHASE **** THANKS FOR VISITING OUR WEBSITE **** ..NO HIDDEN FEES NO EXTRA FEES BUY WITH CONFIDENCE PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA... WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL... ALL CARS SAFETY AND ETESTED ARE RE CONDITIONED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS... OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY 1130 AM TO 6PM SATURDAY 11 AM TO 2PM SUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 905 825 2575 AND VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.ALFAISALMOTORS.COM FOR THE CARFAX SEE LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=+jLWrbtKU2PvpuMsvRshi+Sc41VZHm/u</span></p><p>Looking for a stylish and reliable pre-owned sedan that turns heads? Look no further than this 2006 BMW 3 Series 323i, available at Alfaisal Motors Ltd. This sleek black beauty boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making every drive an exhilarating experience. With its comfortable black leather interior, youll enjoy the ultimate in luxury and performance. This 3 Series has been meticulously maintained and features a host of desirable amenities, all in excellent condition.</p><p>This well-kept vehicle boasts just 98,055km on the odometer, demonstrating its commitment to a long and fulfilling life on the road. Youll appreciate the convenience of features like adaptive smart cruise control, automatic headlights, and push-button start, making every journey both safe and stress-free. Whether youre cruising down the highway or navigating city streets, this BMW 3 Series offers a driving experience thats both refined and exhilarating.</p><p>Here are five features that truly set this 3 Series apart:</p><ul><li><strong>Adaptive Smart Cruise Control:</strong> This advanced feature allows you to set a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you, automatically adjusting your speed to maintain that gap.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest winter days with heated front seats.</li><li><strong>Sunroof / Moonroof:</strong> Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feeling with this spacious sunroof.</li><li><strong>Push-button Start:</strong> Experience the convenience of keyless entry and a push-button ignition.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Immerse yourself in crystal-clear audio with a high-quality sound system that elevates every drive.</li></ul><p>This is a rare opportunity to own a pre-owned BMW 3 Series that offers the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and reliability. Visit Alfaisal Motors Ltd. today to take this exceptional vehicle for a test drive and experience the thrill for yourself.</p>

2006 BMW 3 Series

98,055 KM

Details Description Features

$5,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 BMW 3 Series

323i

Watch This Vehicle

2006 BMW 3 Series

323i

Location

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3

905-334-3596

  1. 1724273813
  2. 1724273805
  3. 1724273811
  4. 1724273808
  5. 1724273806
  6. 1724273815
  7. 1724273807
  8. 1724273811
  9. 1724273812
  10. 1724273809
  11. 1724273814
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,850

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
98,055KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBAVB53546KW28397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,055 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ARE SELLING THIS CAR FOR $5850 PLUS HST AND LICENSING *** ALL CARS COMES WITH A FREE CARPROOF REPORT ** FINANCING AVAILABLE GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT ALL CREDITS WELCOME 99.9% APPROVAL..All vehicles can be certified and e-tested for an additional $699 If not certified and e-tested as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed not driveable,not e-tested,and not certified.** PLEASE STOP BY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE, TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE AND LET OUR EXPERIENCED ASSOCIATES HELP YOU THROUGHOUT YOUR PURCHASE **** THANKS FOR VISITING OUR WEBSITE **** ..NO HIDDEN FEES NO EXTRA FEES BUY WITH CONFIDENCE PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA... WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL... ALL CARS SAFETY AND ETESTED ARE RE CONDITIONED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS... OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY 1130 AM TO 6PM SATURDAY 11 AM TO 2PM SUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 905 825 2575 AND VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.ALFAISALMOTORS.COM FOR THE CARFAX SEE LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=+jLWrbtKU2PvpuMsvRshi+Sc41VZHm/u

Looking for a stylish and reliable pre-owned sedan that turns heads? Look no further than this 2006 BMW 3 Series 323i, available at Alfaisal Motors Ltd. This sleek black beauty boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making every drive an exhilarating experience. With its comfortable black leather interior, you'll enjoy the ultimate in luxury and performance. This 3 Series has been meticulously maintained and features a host of desirable amenities, all in excellent condition.

This well-kept vehicle boasts just 98,055km on the odometer, demonstrating its commitment to a long and fulfilling life on the road. You'll appreciate the convenience of features like adaptive smart cruise control, automatic headlights, and push-button start, making every journey both safe and stress-free. Whether you're cruising down the highway or navigating city streets, this BMW 3 Series offers a driving experience that's both refined and exhilarating.

Here are five features that truly set this 3 Series apart:

  • Adaptive Smart Cruise Control: This advanced feature allows you to set a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you, automatically adjusting your speed to maintain that gap.
  • Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest winter days with heated front seats.
  • Sunroof / Moonroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feeling with this spacious sunroof.
  • Push-button Start: Experience the convenience of keyless entry and a push-button ignition.
  • Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in crystal-clear audio with a high-quality sound system that elevates every drive.

This is a rare opportunity to own a pre-owned BMW 3 Series that offers the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and reliability. Visit Alfaisal Motors Ltd. today to take this exceptional vehicle for a test drive and experience the thrill for yourself.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Premium Synthetic Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Used 2019 Honda Odyssey Touring 8PASS|NAVI|SUNROOF|LEATHER|DVD for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Honda Odyssey Touring 8PASS|NAVI|SUNROOF|LEATHER|DVD 118,562 KM $34,890 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 63 S CRBONINT|NAVI|BACKUP|PANO| for sale in Oakville, ON
2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 63 S CRBONINT|NAVI|BACKUP|PANO| 48,034 KM $111,890 + tax & lic
Used 2019 BMW X3 xDrive30i***SOLD***ONE OWNER|NAVI|BACKUP|LEATHER for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 BMW X3 xDrive30i***SOLD***ONE OWNER|NAVI|BACKUP|LEATHER 68,834 KM $28,790 + tax & lic

Email Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-334-XXXX

(click to show)

905-334-3596

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,850

+ taxes & licensing

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

905-334-3596

Contact Seller
2006 BMW 3 Series