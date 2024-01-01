$5,850+ tax & licensing
2006 BMW 3 Series
323i
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.
600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
905-334-3596
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,055 KM
WE ARE SELLING THIS CAR FOR $5850 PLUS HST AND LICENSING *** ALL CARS COMES WITH A FREE CARPROOF REPORT ** FINANCING AVAILABLE GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT ALL CREDITS WELCOME 99.9% APPROVAL..All vehicles can be certified and e-tested for an additional $699 If not certified and e-tested as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed not driveable,not e-tested,and not certified.
Looking for a stylish and reliable pre-owned sedan that turns heads? Look no further than this 2006 BMW 3 Series 323i, available at Alfaisal Motors Ltd. This sleek black beauty boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making every drive an exhilarating experience. With its comfortable black leather interior, you'll enjoy the ultimate in luxury and performance. This 3 Series has been meticulously maintained and features a host of desirable amenities, all in excellent condition.
This well-kept vehicle boasts just 98,055km on the odometer, demonstrating its commitment to a long and fulfilling life on the road. You'll appreciate the convenience of features like adaptive smart cruise control, automatic headlights, and push-button start, making every journey both safe and stress-free. Whether you're cruising down the highway or navigating city streets, this BMW 3 Series offers a driving experience that's both refined and exhilarating.
Here are five features that truly set this 3 Series apart:
- Adaptive Smart Cruise Control: This advanced feature allows you to set a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you, automatically adjusting your speed to maintain that gap.
- Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest winter days with heated front seats.
- Sunroof / Moonroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feeling with this spacious sunroof.
- Push-button Start: Experience the convenience of keyless entry and a push-button ignition.
- Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in crystal-clear audio with a high-quality sound system that elevates every drive.
This is a rare opportunity to own a pre-owned BMW 3 Series that offers the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and reliability. Visit Alfaisal Motors Ltd. today to take this exceptional vehicle for a test drive and experience the thrill for yourself.
