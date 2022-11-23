2006 BMW 6 Series Cabriolet 650Ci- Individual - LIKE NEW

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$19,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 3 , 6 9 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9327727

9327727 VIN: WBAEK13466CN77298

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Navy

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 113,698 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Telematics Active suspension Knee Air Bag Convertible Soft Top Bluetooth Connection

