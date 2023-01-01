$55,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$55,980
+ taxes & licensing
Lockwood Kia
905-847-1511
2006 BMW Z4
2006 BMW Z4
M COUPE | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN CAR | LOW KMS
Location
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-1511
$55,980
+ taxes & licensing
29,929KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10550832
- Stock #: K9725
- VIN: 5UMDU934X6LL93193
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # K9725
- Mileage 29,929 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
CANADIAN CAR! COLLECTIBLE CAR!! - 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION - ALL ORIGINAL - LOW KMS - 1 OWNER
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lockwood Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9