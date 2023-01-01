Menu
2006 BMW Z4

29,929 KM

Details Description Features

$55,980

+ tax & licensing
Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

M COUPE | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN CAR | LOW KMS

Location

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

29,929KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10550832
  • Stock #: K9725
  • VIN: 5UMDU934X6LL93193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # K9725
  • Mileage 29,929 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/BMW-Z4-2006-id10029081.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

CANADIAN CAR! COLLECTIBLE CAR!! - 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION - ALL ORIGINAL - LOW KMS - 1 OWNER

