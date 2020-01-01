Menu
2006 Honda Accord

SE|LOW KM|SUNROOF|CERTIFIED

Good Day Autos

636 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2

647-575-8421

$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 186,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4494798
  • VIN: 1HGCM56396A808349
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Single Owner, Low KM, Extra clean, Certified

Alloy Wheels, Sunroof, Power Mirrors, Rear Defroster, Keyless Entry, Power Locks, Power Windows, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo

Has new Oil Change

*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*

** Customers are welcome to view, test drive and have the vehicle Inspected by a mechanic of their choice **

- Only Pay Listed Price + Tax & Licensing, No Admin fee or Hidden charges.
- We provide a free CarFax/History report on each car we sell

Price Includes:
* Free Safety Certificate.
* Free 24 Month Powertrain warranty (Upgradeable to more extensive packages of your choice)
* Free 30 Day Safety Warranty Through our dealership.
* Free Oil Change.
* Free car detailing by our experienced staff.

* Trade-Ins Welcome; Bring your car for a free appraisal
* Financing Options are available for All Credits whether Good, Bad or No Credit, We'll Get you approved!  (Rates are as low as 4.99% OAC).


We are OMVIC Certified Dealer, Buy With Confidence.
Proud Member of UCDA

Good Day Autos is located at the heart of Oakville on Fourth Line and Speers

For inquiries and to book a test drive please call us at:
Tel :(647)575-8421
www.GoodDayAutos.ca

Address:
636 Fourth Line,
Oakville ON, L6L 5B2


Business Hours:
Mon - Fri: 9:30am - 7pm
Sat          : 10am - 5pm
Sun         : 11am - 4pm


*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Send A Message