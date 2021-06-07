Menu
2006 Honda Accord

163,927 KM

Details Description

2006 Honda Accord

2006 Honda Accord

Sdn SE ~ONE OWNER~ SERVICED VERY WELL! 45 SERVICE RECORDS ON CARFAX!~

2006 Honda Accord

Sdn SE ~ONE OWNER~ SERVICED VERY WELL! 45 SERVICE RECORDS ON CARFAX!~

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

1071 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

647-542-7562

163,927KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7336430
  • Stock #: fk348
  • VIN: 1HGCM563X6A801877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # fk348
  • Mileage 163,927 KM

Vehicle Description

COVID-19 Update: We want to assure our customers that we are deemed ESSENTIAL AND REMAIN OPEN in COVID-19 Ontario lockdown by APPOINTMENT AND ONLINE BASIS for the protection of our customers and staff. Our dealership premises have been thoroughly sanitized. We offer FREE delivery for all of our vehicles purchased within 100km radius of us. Buy from the comfort of your home and buy online!2006 Honda Accord SE SEDAN Automatic: ~ONE OWNER~ SERVICED VERY WELL! 45 SERVICE RECORDS ON CARFAX!~* Automatic transmission- Carfax Verified* ONE OWNER vehicle* Sunroof* Leather seats* Alloy Wheels* Aux input/ Ipod input* A/C* Power Windows* Cruise Control* Keyless Entry- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR- FREE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAILING- FREE OIL CHANGE- Extended Warranty Available on every vehicle- This vehicle can be certified for an additional $699, if not certified then as per omvic regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not derivable, not e-tested, not certified.$3950+hst+licensingUCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.comContact : 6475427562Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.www.unitedmotorz.com1071 Speers road Oakville, L6L 2X5 #1F---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

1071 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

