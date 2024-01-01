$2,995+ tax & licensing
2006 Honda Odyssey
5DR EX
2006 Honda Odyssey
5DR EX
Location
Oakville Autos
595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
905-844-7100
$2,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
278,515KM
VIN 5FNRL38426B501456
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6849
- Mileage 278,515 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tachometer
HomeLink Garage Door Opener
Cargo Area Light
Rear seat heater ducts
Rear window defroster w/timer
ECU immobilizer
Remote fuel filler door release
Maintenance interval reminder
Lockable glove box
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Adjustable steering column
Micron air filtration
Outside temp gauge
Rear cargo net
Passenger side under seat storage tray
Front/2nd/3rd row map lights
Cargo area utility hooks
2nd row stowable PlusOne seat
2nd row integrated sunshades
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Lock-Up Torque Converter
Pwr rack & pinion steering
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
Platinum-tipped spark plugs
Independent strut front suspension w/coil springs
Trailer hitch pre-wire
3.5L SOHC SMPI 24-valve VTEC V6 engine
Drive-by-wire throttle
Independent double-wishbone rear suspension w/coil springs
Exterior
Roof Rails
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured body-side mouldings
Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
Heat rejecting green tinted glass
Front mud guards
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers
Rear window intermittent wiper/washer
Dual pwr sliding doors
Multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-off feature
Safety
Child safety rear door locks
8-KPH impact-absorbing bumpers
Front occupant knee bolster
Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection system (OPDS)
Front/2nd/3rd row side curtain airbags
2nd row lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)
3rd row child seat tether anchors
Comfort
Dual zone front automatic climate control-inc: rear manual air conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer-inc: (6) speakers
Additional Features
Rear Window
grade logic control
80 litre fuel tank
stabilizer bar
235/65R16 all-season tires
Chrome front grill
Dark window tint-inc: sliding doors
Foldable centre table
(15) beverage holders
Warning lights-inc: low fuel/oil
door/tailgate open
low washer level
120-watt amp
Upper instrument panel storage
Front/rear courtesy lights
Dual stage driver & front passenger airbags (SRS)
3-point seat belts-inc: 1st & 2nd row height adjust
Body-coloured rear lip spoiler
Sunglass holder w/conversation mirror
2nd row in-floor storage w/lazy susan storage tray
8-way pwr driver seat w/manual lumbar
16 7-spoke alloy wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Oakville Autos
595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
$2,995
+ taxes & licensing
Oakville Autos
905-844-7100
2006 Honda Odyssey