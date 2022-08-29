Menu
2006 Honda Odyssey

404,642 KM

Details Description Features

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2006 Honda Odyssey

2006 Honda Odyssey

5dr EX-L w/RES NO ACCIDENT LEATHER DVD 7 PASSENGER

2006 Honda Odyssey

5dr EX-L w/RES NO ACCIDENT LEATHER DVD 7 PASSENGER

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Logo_AccidentFree

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

404,642KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9302596
  • Stock #: 2006
  • VIN: 5FNRL38796B510665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Leather Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 404,642 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

AUTO,7 PASSENGER EX-L W/RES,LEATHER SEATS, DVD, ALLOY RIMS ,POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,POWER MIRRORS, A/C,

GREAT SERVICE RECORD INCLUDING TIMMIING BELT (2019)

STARTER (2020)ALTERNATOR (2021)REAR BRAKES( 2021) TIRES ARE IN GREAT SHAPE

SILVER  EXTERIOR  ON GREY  INTERIOR

CLEAN  CAR FAX available at no extra cost 

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=MWnBfBTG2tnIJsPD4G2qZ07WtpX3gkAx

IF this  Vehicle is being sold as is and OMVIC states that we must say this, This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. THIS IS SOLD AS IS AND YOU CAN BRING YOUR MECHANIC TO CHECK IT IN OUR PROPERTY AND YES YOU CAN TEST DRIVE IT  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Entertainment System
Sun/Moonroof

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

