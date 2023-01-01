$2,999+ tax & licensing
2006 Honda Pilot
4dr 4WD EX-L Auto
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- VIN: 2HKYF18566H004430
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 300,000 KM
2006 Honda Pilot EXL 7 seater Leather
Fresh trade in, looking to get quick out of the lot
Runs and drives great, everything works.
300,000 kms
Automatic
4WD
3.5 L V6
NO ACCIDENTS - Auto Check can be provided upon request
7 seats
Leather, power windows, AC and heating works.
Sold AS IS only as our mechanic shop is very busy to certify it.
Price is $2,999 plus HST AS IS ONLY
With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $399
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $999
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,599
36 Months/ 70K KMS - $1,899
48 Months/90K KMS - $1,999
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON
between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat.
Call Rus for inquiries +1_6_4_7_5_7_2_8_4_7_9
