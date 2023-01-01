$2,999+ tax & licensing
2006 Honda Pilot
4dr 4WD EX-L Auto
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
647-374-4006
Sold As Is
$2,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 193,999 KM
Vehicle Description
2006 Honda Pilot EX Leather 4WD V6
Runs and drives great, no mechanical problems, everything works
Fresh trade in
193,999 kms (True kilometers unknown, discrepancies on carfax, check carfax below)
See Carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=o8qCz41C1poim59RAjVvlXqVDHFHEg8%2F
Automatic
Leather
Heating and AC work
Tires are fresh 80% thread
Brakes done this year , according to previous owner
No rust on the body
Sold AS IS only
Price $2999 plus tax AS IS Only
READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON
between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat.
Call Rus for inquiries +1_6_4_7_5_7_2_8_4_7_9
This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
