$4,999+ tax & licensing
2006 Mazda MAZDA6
2006 Mazda MAZDA6
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
647-374-4006
Certified
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 129,999 KM
Vehicle Description
2006 Mazda 6 Htcbk Low Km Certified Financing MANUAL
Runs and drives great, no issues, everything works, clean car
129,999 kms ONLY !
Manual transmission
NO Accidents See Carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=XJzn2ttaOui+VsLWjF9frd5YbGT3ZNl2
VIN 1YVFP84C165M37570
Hatchback
2.3L 4 cyl engine
5 seater
Radio AUX Heating and AC work
Tires are great
Price $4,999 plus tax and licensing Certified
With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $399
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $999
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,599
36 Months/ 70K KMS - $1,899
48 Months/90K KMS - $1,999
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON
between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 10 am to 4pm Sat.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Toronto Car Experts
Email Toronto Car Experts
Toronto Car Experts
Call Dealer
647-374-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
647-374-4006