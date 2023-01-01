2006 Mazda MAZDA6

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>2006 Mazda 6 Htcbk Low Km Certified Financing MANUAL  </span></p><p><strong id=docs-internal-guid-7cf8f8e9-7fff-9f92-86f1-c55020bc2276 style=font-weight: normal;> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Runs and drives great, no issues, everything works, clean car</span></p><p><strong style=font-weight: normal;> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>129,999 kms ONLY ! </span></p><p><strong style=font-weight: normal;> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Manual transmission </span></p><p><strong style=font-weight: normal;> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>NO Accidents See Carfax here </span><a style=text-decoration: none; href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=XJzn2ttaOui+VsLWjF9frd5YbGT3ZNl2><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #1155cc; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: underline; -webkit-text-decoration-skip: none; text-decoration-skip-ink: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=XJzn2ttaOui+VsLWjF9frd5YbGT3ZNl2</span></a><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;> </span></p><p><strong style=font-weight: normal;> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>VIN 1YVFP84C165M37570</span></p><p><strong style=font-weight: normal;> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Hatchback</span></p><p><strong style=font-weight: normal;> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>2.3L 4 cyl engine </span></p><p><strong style=font-weight: normal;> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>5 seater </span></p><p><strong style=font-weight: normal;> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Radio AUX Heating and AC work </span></p><p><strong style=font-weight: normal;> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Tires are great</span></p><p><strong style=font-weight: normal;> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Price $4,999 plus tax and licensing Certified </span></p><p><strong style=font-weight: normal;> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options: </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Oil Change - $129 </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Rust Proofing - $199 </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield): </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>3-months/5K KMS - $399 </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>6-months/10K KMS - $599 </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>12 Months/20K KMS - $999 </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>24 Months/40K KMS - $1,599 </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>36 Months/ 70K KMS - $1,899 </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>48 Months/90K KMS - $1,999</span></p><p><strong style=font-weight: normal;> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!</span></p><p><strong style=font-weight: normal;> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>READ IMPORTANT:</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 10 am to 4pm Sat.</span></p><p><br /><br /><br /><br /></p>

2006 Mazda MAZDA6

129,999 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Mazda MAZDA6

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Mazda MAZDA6

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

  1. 1701298760
  2. 1701298760
  3. 1701298760
  4. 1701298760
  5. 1701298760
  6. 1701298760
  7. 1701298760
  8. 1701298760
  9. 1701298760
  10. 1701298760
  11. 1701298760
  12. 1701298760
  13. 1701298760
  14. 1701298760
  15. 1701298760
  16. 1701298760
  17. 1701298760
  18. 1701298760
  19. 1701298760
  20. 1701298760
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
129,999KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1YVFP84C165M37570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,999 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Mazda 6 Htcbk Low Km Certified Financing MANUAL  

 

Runs and drives great, no issues, everything works, clean car

 

129,999 kms ONLY ! 

 

Manual transmission 

 

NO Accidents See Carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=XJzn2ttaOui+VsLWjF9frd5YbGT3ZNl2 

 

VIN 1YVFP84C165M37570

 

Hatchback

 

2.3L 4 cyl engine 

 

5 seater 

 

Radio AUX Heating and AC work 

 

Tires are great

 

Price $4,999 plus tax and licensing Certified 

 

With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options: 

Oil Change - $129 

Rust Proofing - $199 

Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield): 

3-months/5K KMS - $399 

6-months/10K KMS - $599 

12 Months/20K KMS - $999 

24 Months/40K KMS - $1,599 

36 Months/ 70K KMS - $1,899 

48 Months/90K KMS - $1,999

 

Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!

 

READ IMPORTANT:

This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON

between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 10 am to 4pm Sat.





Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Car Experts

Used 2012 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 140.5
2012 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Sport 176,999 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4dr Sdn 3.0L 4MATIC for sale in Oakville, ON
2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4dr Sdn 3.0L 4MATIC 155,999 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford F-250 4WD Crew Cab 172
2011 Ford F-250 4WD Crew Cab 172" XLT 148,999 KM $14,999 + tax & lic

Email Toronto Car Experts

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Car Experts

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

Call Dealer

647-374-XXXX

(click to show)

647-374-4006

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

Contact Seller
2006 Mazda MAZDA6