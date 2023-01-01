Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

145,656 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

Contact Seller
2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

  1. 1692804908
  2. 1692804921
  3. 1692804921
  4. 1692804921
  5. 1692804921
  6. 1692804920
  7. 1692804921
  8. 1692804921
  9. 1692804917
  10. 1692804918
  11. 1692804920
  12. 1692804918
  13. 1692804918
  14. 1692804920
  15. 1692804917
  16. 1692804916
  17. 1692804921
  18. 1692804920
  19. 1692804917
  20. 1692804920
  21. 1692804918
  22. 1692804919
  23. 1692804915
  24. 1692804921
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
145,656KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10334262
  • VIN: WDBNF83J36A477238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,656 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class 4.3L 4MATIC SWB

 

Leather interior, wood trim, heated seats, sunroof, adjustable steering wheel, cruise control, power locks, mirrors, windows. Everything works except for the radio 

 

Runs and drives great, no problems, although sold as is the engine and transmission are strong, 

 

Fresh trade in 

 

AWD

 

145,656 kms

 

VIN WDBNF83J36A477238

 

 4.3L 8 Cyl 

 

NO ACCIDENTS - see carfax here: https://app.openlane.ca/conditionreport/10DEF2F2-6D2B-57B1-9F91-0AD2D58EC363?location=/purchases

 

AWD - 4 matic 

 

SWB small wheel base 



Price is $5,999 plus hst  AS IS only

 

The car will need radio unit to be fixed (the screen is not working), esp light on. We are trying to sell this trade in as is first, after first weeks of september we will start inspecting if doesn’t get sold. Might need small suspension work as the car is little bit clunky on the bumps 

 

With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options: 

Oil Change - $129 

Rust Proofing - $199 

Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield): 

3-months/5K KMS - $379 

6-months/10K KMS - $599 

12 Months/20K KMS - $939 

24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399 

36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799 

Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!

 

READ IMPORTANT:

This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON

between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat. 

 

Call Rus for inquiries +1_6_4_7_5_7_2_8_4_7_9

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Cell Phone Hookup
Active suspension
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Car Experts

2011 Audi A5 2dr Cab...
 152,999 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2016 Porsche Cayenne...
 42,999 KM
$43,999 + tax & lic
2008 Nissan Quest
122,500 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic

Email Toronto Car Experts

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Car Experts

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

Call Dealer

647-374-XXXX

(click to show)

647-374-4006

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory