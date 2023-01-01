$5,999+ tax & licensing
647-374-4006
2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$5,999
- Listing ID: 10334262
- VIN: WDBNF83J36A477238
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,656 KM
Vehicle Description
2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class 4.3L 4MATIC SWB
Leather interior, wood trim, heated seats, sunroof, adjustable steering wheel, cruise control, power locks, mirrors, windows. Everything works except for the radio
Runs and drives great, no problems, although sold as is the engine and transmission are strong,
Fresh trade in
AWD
4.3L 8 Cyl
NO ACCIDENTS - see carfax here: https://app.openlane.ca/conditionreport/10DEF2F2-6D2B-57B1-9F91-0AD2D58EC363?location=/purchases
AWD - 4 matic
SWB small wheel base
Price is $5,999 plus hst AS IS only
The car will need radio unit to be fixed (the screen is not working), esp light on. We are trying to sell this trade in as is first, after first weeks of september we will start inspecting if doesn’t get sold. Might need small suspension work as the car is little bit clunky on the bumps
With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $379
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $939
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399
36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON
between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat.
Call Rus for inquiries +1_6_4_7_5_7_2_8_4_7_9
Vehicle Features
