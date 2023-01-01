$8,999+ tax & licensing
2006 Nissan Frontier
King Cab V6 Auto 2WD
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10087518
- VIN: 1N6AD06U36C458509
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 155,934 KM
Vehicle Description
2006 Nissan Frontier King Cab V6 2WD Financing Available
Car is in amazing condition - A/C works, no rust, power locks & windows, 2nd set of tires & rims. Keyless entry. No accidents.
155,934 km
Automatic transmission
Rear Wheel Drive
4l 6cyl engine
CARFAX:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ci4rt4NBnHi1O1tdoyoGuUHpH1aqY2Ru#accident-damage-section
VIN 1N6AD06U36C458509
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE !
Certified and ready to go
Price is $8,999 (plus HST and licensing) Certified!
With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $379
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $939
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399
36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON
between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat.
Test drives are available BY APPOINTMENT ONLY after viewing the car in the showroom and liking it.
Call Rus for inquiries +1_6_4_7_5_7_2_8_4_7_9
