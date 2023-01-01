Menu
2006 Nissan Frontier

155,934 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

2006 Nissan Frontier

2006 Nissan Frontier

King Cab V6 Auto 2WD

2006 Nissan Frontier

King Cab V6 Auto 2WD

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

155,934KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10087518
  • VIN: 1N6AD06U36C458509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 155,934 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Nissan Frontier King Cab V6 2WD Financing Available

 

Car is in amazing condition - A/C works, no rust, power locks & windows, 2nd set of tires & rims. Keyless entry. No accidents. 

 

155,934 km 

 

Automatic transmission

 

Rear Wheel Drive

 

4l 6cyl engine 

 

CARFAX:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ci4rt4NBnHi1O1tdoyoGuUHpH1aqY2Ru#accident-damage-section

 

VIN 1N6AD06U36C458509

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE ! 

 

Certified and ready to go 

 

Price is $8,999 (plus HST and licensing) Certified!

 

With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:

Oil Change - $129

Rust Proofing - $199

Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):

3-months/5K KMS - $379

6-months/10K KMS - $599

12 Months/20K KMS - $939

24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399

36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799

Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!

 

READ IMPORTANT:

This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON

between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat. 

 

Test drives are available BY APPOINTMENT ONLY after viewing the car in the showroom and liking it.

 

Call Rus for inquiries +1_6_4_7_5_7_2_8_4_7_9

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Toronto Car Experts

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

