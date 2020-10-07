Menu
2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca

239,246 KM

$3,499

+ tax & licensing
$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

Eleanor Motors

905-867-0505

2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca

2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca

7-Passenger

2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca

7-Passenger

Eleanor Motors

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

905-867-0505

$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

239,246KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6042402
  • Stock #: 488
  • VIN: 4S4WX85CX64404086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 488
  • Mileage 239,246 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Subaru Tribeca

- $3499 + HST and Licensing 


This vehicle is not safety certified.


If not safety certified then as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is as-is and deemed to be not drivable.


Carfax: 


https://vhr.carfax.ca/en/main?id=17jQ5UlM%2feXC77vTIeJBCled44OsZdWM


Ask about my cars for sale!


We take trade ins!


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Trip Computer
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Eleanor Motors

Eleanor Motors

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

