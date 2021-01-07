Menu
2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca

208,800 KM

$3,199

+ tax & licensing
Limited 7-Passenger

Limited 7-Passenger

Location

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

905-867-0505

208,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6519672
  • Stock #: 579
  • VIN: 4S4WX86C164406484

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 579
  • Mileage 208,800 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Subaru Tribeca Limited

- $3199 + HST and Licensing 

- 7 Passenger


This vehicle is not safety certified.


If not safety certified then as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is as-is and deemed to be not drivable.


Carfax: 


https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=FvBK9ZVMTme1WFqswWb0yxH07lzQL4l4


Ask about our other cars for sale!


We take trade ins!


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

