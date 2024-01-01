2006 Toyota Corolla

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 107%; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;><strong><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE $$$ ((((SAFETY NOT INCLUDED IN PRICE))))</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 107%; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>LOCATED AT: ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 107%; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>JUST TRADED IN. LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT. </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 107%; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>WE DONT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY, </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 107%; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>YOU ARE WELCOME TO HAVE IT CHECKED BY YOUR MECHANIC.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 107%; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);><span> </span>**CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 107%; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING CHARGES. . </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 107%; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!! WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR.... </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 107%; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT: </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 107%; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>Office: 905-844-7100 </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 107%; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>Sam: 416-805-7500 </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 107%; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>Rob: 416-990-5016</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 107%; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>Or Email us at oakvilleautos@hotmail.com 595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 107%; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</span></p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1724526182278_9544339697116098 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2006 Toyota Corolla

299,999 KM

Details Description Features

$2,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2006 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn SE Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn SE Auto

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

Contact Seller

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
299,999KM
VIN 2T1BR32E66C600934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 299,999 KM

Vehicle Description

YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE $$$ ((((SAFETY NOT INCLUDED IN PRICE))))

LOCATED AT: ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***

JUST TRADED IN. LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT.

WE DONT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY,

YOU ARE WELCOME TO HAVE IT CHECKED BY YOUR MECHANIC.

 **CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE

ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING CHARGES. .

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!! WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam: 416-805-7500

Rob: 416-990-5016

Or Email us at oakvilleautos@hotmail.com 595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Halogen Headlamps

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
50 litre fuel tank
Variable-assist pwr rack & pinion steering

Interior

Front & rear cup holders
Digital clock
Engine Immobilizer
Door Map Pockets
60/40 split fold-down rear seat
Rear seat heater ducts
Dual visor vanity mirrors
Cigarette lighter
Carpeted floor mats
Driver footrest
Accessory pwr outlets
Fadeout dome lamp
Electric rear window defogger w/timer
Side window defoggers

Safety

Anchor points for child restraint seats
Child-protector rear door locks
3-point rear shoulder belts
Front passenger airbag status indicator

Trim

Fabric-trimmed interior door panels

Powertrain

1.8L DOHC SMPI 16-valve VVT-i 4-cyl engine

Seating

Reclining front bucket seats w/driver seat vertical adjust

Additional Features

Drivers coin-case compartment
Independent MacPherson gas strut front suspension w/coil springs
Dual-stage driver/front passenger airbags
Colour-keyed bumpers & body-side mouldings
Rear seat vertically-adjustable headrests
3-point front shoulder belts w/pre-tensioners/force limiters/adjustable anchor
Vertically-adjustable headrests
Pwr assisted front vented disc/rear drum brakes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oakville Autos

Used 2010 Honda CR-V 4WD 5dr EX-L for sale in Oakville, ON
2010 Honda CR-V 4WD 5dr EX-L 204,958 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van 2500 High Roof I4 Diesel HO 170
2024 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van 2500 High Roof I4 Diesel HO 170"[[ EXTENDED]] 19,760 KM $72,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Subaru Forester 5dr Wgn Auto 2.5X Limited for sale in Oakville, ON
2011 Subaru Forester 5dr Wgn Auto 2.5X Limited 156,668 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oakville Autos

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-7100

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

Contact Seller
2006 Toyota Corolla