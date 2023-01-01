$2,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-837-1234
2006 Toyota Matrix
AUTO 5DR HATCHBACK PW PL PM
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$2,500
- Listing ID: 10334385
- Stock #: 3446
- VIN: 2T1KR32E56C598626
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black+Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 350,000 KM
Vehicle Description
FOR ALL INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL US AT
ROSA AUTO SALES TEL(905 337 9339)
Sold AS IS ,New muffler, engine light is on ( did not scan it) ,
air bag light on
Odometer stick at 299999km, last owner reported 350000 as last km , sold as true KM unkown
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
This unit located at 646 fourth line (Speers Rd and Fourth line) Oakville L6L 5B2
WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
IF this Vehicle is being sold as is and OMVIC states that we must say this, This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. THIS IS SOLD AS IS AND YOU CAN BRING YOUR MECHANIC TO CHECK IT IN OUR PROPERTY AND YES YOU CAN TEST DRIVE IT
Vehicle Features
