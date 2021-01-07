Menu
2007 Audi A3

124,012 KM

Details Description Features

$6,495

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

2007 Audi A3

2007 Audi A3

2007 Audi A3

CB&C Leasing Inc

2357 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7X6

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $595

124,012KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6501219
  • VIN: WAUNF78P87A139115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour DARK PURPLE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,012 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing 2007 Audi A3 in Manual Transmission. The vehicle is in Stellar Condition and Drives Very Well, comes with Premium Sound System, Heated Seats, Panoramic Roof, Power Seats, and much more.  

Serving Ontario proudly for over 25 years. Established in 1992 locally, CB&C has been providing quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles in the GTA area. We have helped thousands of customers buy, sell and trade their vehicles. We would like to earn your business and add you to our already well established list of long term customers.

 

Our many years in business have helped us better understand the needs of our clients and provide them with the best reconditioned Pre-owned Luxury and Performance Vehicles. Facilitating brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Bmw, Audi, Maserati, Bentley and Porsche just to name a few, our inventory focuses on providing our customers with a unique quality, luxury vehicle for a fraction of the new sticker price.

 

View our full inventory at www.cbcauto.ca

 

CHECK OUT OUR OTHER GREAT DEALS AND WHAT PEOPLE HAVE TO SAY AT: https://business.google.com/reviews/l/15174215752991004236?hl=en

 

ALL TRADES WELCOME /// WE WILL PURCHASE $$$ YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON’T BUY OURS.

 

AS PER OMVIC REGULATIONS, VEHICLE IS NOT ROAD WORTHY, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E – TESTED, CERTIFICATION AND EMISSION IS AVAILABLE FOR $595.00

 

NO SURPRISE OR HIDDEN FEES! THE PRICE YOU SEE IS THE PRICE YOU PAY!!

 

Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday: 9AM- 8PM Saturday: 9AM-3PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Turbocharged
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

