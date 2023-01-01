Menu
2007 Dodge Ram 1500

232,134 KM

Details Description Features

$7,777

+ tax & licensing
$7,777

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2007 Dodge Ram 1500

2007 Dodge Ram 1500

AUTO NO ACCIDENT POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS

2007 Dodge Ram 1500

AUTO NO ACCIDENT POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$7,777

+ taxes & licensing

232,134KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10401369
  • Stock #: 3458
  • VIN: 1D7HU18237S229554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 232,134 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO, NO ACCIDENT, TOW, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, HEATED MIRROR, DRIVER POWER SEAT, CRUISE CONTROLL

 

CLEAN CAR FAX HERES THE LINK:  https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=eFXk8mOpjkENEjf5nIhZFs8p8B7zsJbR

 

 

FOR ALL INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL US AT

ROSA AUTO SALES TEL(905 337 9339)

Sold AS IS

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

This unit located at 646 fourth line (Speers Rd and Fourth line) Oakville L6L 5B2       

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

