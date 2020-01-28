Menu
2007 Dodge Ram 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" SPORT NO ACCIDENT ALLOY LOW KM

2007 Dodge Ram 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" SPORT NO ACCIDENT ALLOY LOW KM

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 154,060KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4615212
  • Stock #: tax2420Ram
  • VIN: 1D7HU18257S231175
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2

AUTO 4X4 WITH 5.7L HEMI ENGINE NO ACCIDENT POWER WINDOWS POWER MIRRORS POWER MIRRORS CLEAN IN/OUT 

ADD $999 + 13% tax TO SAFETY CERTIFIED

NICE COMBINATION RED EXTERIOR ON GREY INTERIOR

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Trailer Hitch
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

