Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Ford Edge

117,501 KM

Details Description

$7,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,450

+ taxes & licensing

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

Contact Seller
2007 Ford Edge

2007 Ford Edge

SEL***LOW KILOMETERS***Backup Sensors***Panoramic Roof***

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Ford Edge

SEL***LOW KILOMETERS***Backup Sensors***Panoramic Roof***

Location

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

1071 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

647-542-7562

  1. 6173052
  2. 6173052
  3. 6173052
  4. 6173052
  5. 6173052
  6. 6173052
  7. 6173052
  8. 6173052
  9. 6173052
  10. 6173052
  11. 6173052
  12. 6173052
  13. 6173052
  14. 6173052
  15. 6173052
  16. 6173052
  17. 6173052
  18. 6173052
  19. 6173052
  20. 6173052
  21. 6173052
  22. 6173052
  23. 6173052
  24. 6173052
  25. 6173052
  26. 6173052
Contact Seller

$7,450

+ taxes & licensing

117,501KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6173052
  • Stock #: fk196
  • VIN: 2FMDK49C97BB23123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CREME BRULEE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # fk196
  • Mileage 117,501 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Ford Edge SEL AWD Automatic : ***LOW KILOMETERS***Backup Sensors***Panoramic Roof**** Automatic transmission* Leather Seats* Heated Seats* Power Seats* Panoramic Roof* Backup Sensors* Keyless Entry* AC* Cruise Control* Alloy Wheels* Power Windows* Power Mirrors* Traction control- CARFAX Verified- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR- FREE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAILING- FREE OIL CHANGE- Extended Warranty Available on every vehicle- This vehicle can be certified for an additional $699, if not certified then as per omvic regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not derivable, not e-tested, not certified. $7450+hst +licensingUCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.comContact : 6475427562Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.www.unitedmotorz.com1071 Speers road Oakville, L6L 2X5 #1F---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

2008 Ford Escape XLT
 214,131 KM
$3,950 + tax & lic
2008 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 229,080 KM
$3,450 + tax & lic
2009 Hyundai Elantra...
 139,076 KM
$4,950 + tax & lic

Email Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

1071 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

647-542-XXXX

(click to show)

647-542-7562

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory