2007 Ford Escape

201,790 KM

Details Features

$2,910

+ tax & licensing
2007 Ford Escape

XLT

2007 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$2,910

+ taxes & licensing

201,790KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMYU03107KB04431

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 201,790 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Safety

ABS Brakes

Additional Features

4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-XXXX

905-844-3273

$2,910

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2007 Ford Escape