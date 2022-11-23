Menu
2007 Ford F-150

216,200 KM

Details

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2007 Ford F-150

2007 Ford F-150

F150 Snow Plow

2007 Ford F-150

F150 Snow Plow

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

216,200KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9428082
  • Stock #: 1234
  • VIN: 1FTRF14W47NA24423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 216,200 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO  Snow plow included

Tires are in good conditions

No engine light

Engine and transmission are ok

rust underneath

 please see pictures

will be sold AS IS

 

FOR ALL INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL US AT

ROSA AUTO SALES TEL(905 337 9339)

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

This unit located at 646 fourth line (Speers Rd and Fourth line) Oakville L6L 5B2       

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
IF this  Vehicle is being sold as is and OMVIC states that we must say this, This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. THIS IS SOLD AS IS AND YOU CAN BRING YOUR MECHANIC TO CHECK IT IN OUR PROPERTY AND YES YOU CAN TEST DRIVE IT  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
AM/FM Radio
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire

