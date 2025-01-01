$CALL+ tax & licensing
2007 Ford Fusion
SEL
2007 Ford Fusion
SEL
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
218,456KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FAHP08Z67R263398
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 218,456 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Powertrain
5 Speed Manual
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Safety
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
