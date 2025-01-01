Menu
2007 Ford Fusion

218,456 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2007 Ford Fusion

SEL

12121749

2007 Ford Fusion

SEL

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
218,456KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FAHP08Z67R263398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 218,456 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Safety

ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
