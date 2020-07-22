Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Honda Fit

65,780 KM

Details Description Features

$6,449

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,449

+ taxes & licensing

RSA Motors

905-399-3007

Contact Seller
2007 Honda Fit

2007 Honda Fit

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Honda Fit

LX

Location

RSA Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-399-3007

  1. 1597877938
  2. 1597877938
  3. 1597877938
  4. 1597877938
  5. 1597877938
  6. 1597877938
  7. 1597877938
  8. 1597877938
  9. 1597877937
  10. 1597877937
  11. 1597877938
  12. 1597877938
  13. 1597877938
  14. 1597877938
  15. 1597877938
  16. 1597877938
  17. 1597877938
  18. 1597877939
  19. 1597877938
  20. 1597877938
  21. 1597877958
  22. 1597877958
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,449

+ taxes & licensing

65,780KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5532072
  • Stock #: 807637
  • VIN: JHMGD38437S807637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 807637
  • Mileage 65,780 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 905-399-3007 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT

All our vehicle are pre-inspected, we offer certification. HONDA inspection available upon request. Extended warranty options available on every vehicle for your peace of mind.

 

LOW MILEAGE ONLY 65xxx KM

EXCELLENT CONDITION HATCHBACK 

ONE OWNER

AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

AIR CONDITIONING

POWER LOCKS 

POWER WINDOWS

 

**CARFAX AVAILABLE**

**WARRANTY AVAILABLE**

 

*DISCLAIMER* As per OMVIC regulations, This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification package is available for $399. Vehicle is drivable and can be licensed after certification is done. Tax and licensing are extra. Certification package includes safety done by a professional mechanic with 20+ years of experience, new oil change, new wipers, all fluids topped up. Our dealership is family owned, we don't have any commission based sales. No pressure sale, haggles, and no hassles. We will try our best to ensure you drive away with the car of your dream! Book an appointment now, you won't be disappointed!

 

RSA MOTORS

2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DR, OAKVILLE L6J 7Y3905-399-3007

 

WORKING HOURS:MONDAY TO FRIDAY 11 A.M. - 7 P.M.SATURDAY 11 A.M. -6 P.M.SUNDAY CLOSED

 

**NOTE: IF NONE OF THESE TIMINGS WORK FOR YOU, GIVE US A CALL TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT OUTSIDE OF OUR WORKING HOURS.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From RSA Motors

2015 Honda Accord Sp...
 136,250 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Focus SEL
 68,050 KM
$7,490 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE
 136,250 KM
$14,879 + tax & lic

Email RSA Motors

RSA Motors

RSA Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

Call Dealer

905-399-XXXX

(click to show)

905-399-3007

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory