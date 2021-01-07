Menu
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe

307,244 KM

Details Description Features

$2,799

+ tax & licensing
$2,799

+ taxes & licensing

Eleanor Motors

905-867-0505

2007 Hyundai Santa Fe

2007 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL

2007 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL

Location

Eleanor Motors

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

905-867-0505

$2,799

+ taxes & licensing

307,244KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6539790
  Stock #: 581
  VIN: 5NMSG13D67H054213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 581
  • Mileage 307,244 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Hyundai Santa Fe GL

- $2799 + HST and Licensing 


This vehicle is not safety certified.


If not safety certified then as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is as-is and deemed to be not drivable.


Carfax: 


https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Zvv05EbO0jlzSM9iRTwfgSJwqpnfGRO1


Ask about our other cars for sale!


We take trade ins!


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Eleanor Motors

Eleanor Motors

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

