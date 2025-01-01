2007 Lexus ES 350

Menu
((((SAFETY NOT INCLUDED IN PRICE))))

 

WE DONT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY, NO OFFERS PLEASE

RUNS, DRIVES AND STOPS FINE

No hidden fees and no haggle pricing means you know exactly the great deal you're getting.

THE VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES, WAS TRADED IN. LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT.

WE HAVE TO LIST IT AS IS TO COMPLY WITH OMVICS RULES

YOU ARE WELCOME TO TEST DRIVE IT AND HAVE IT CHECKED BY YOUR MECHANIC BEFORE BUYING.

YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE $$$

LOCATED AT: ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***

 **CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE

ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE: HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!! WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam: 416-805-7500

Rob: 416-990-5016

Or Email us at oakvilleautos@hotmail.com  

 

As Per OMVIC Rules we have to include this general statement on all uncertified and AS IS vehicles:

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
woodgrain trim
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets
Rear window defroster w/timer
Cigarette lighter
Retained accessory pwr
Carpeted floor mats
Rear heater ducts
Side window defoggers
Front seatback pockets
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Passenger assist grips
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Illuminated locking glove box
Front centre console box
Front/rear cupholders
Retractable coat hooks
HomeLink universal transceiver
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/digital compass
Illuminated entry w/fadeout

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Stainless steel exhaust
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i)
Progressive-rate pwr rack & pinion steering
HD battery
Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes

Safety

Brake Assist
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
Electronic brake force distribution
Front airbag supplemental restraint system (SRS)
Child-restraint seat anchor points
Child-protection rear door locks
Front/rear head/side curtain airbags
Front knee airbags
All-position 3-point seat belts

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Body-coloured bumpers
Light control system
P215/55R17 all-season tires
Projector style halogen headlamps
Full-size spare tire/wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Diversity antenna

Windows

High solar energy absorbing tinted glass
Water repellent front door glass

Power Options

Pwr windows w/all-position auto-up/down feature

Additional Features

coolant temp
low washer fluid
outside temp
Acoustic control induction system
low coolant level
CHROME EXTERIOR TRIM
Body-coloured electrochromic pwr heated mirrors
Chrome-finished door handles
Fold down rear seat-inc: trunk pass-through
LED illumination system
Door courtesy & driver footwell lamps
Front/rear pretensioners & force limiters
3-spoke leather-wrapped pwr tilt/telescopic steering wheel
Aux pwr outlets
Purse/bag hook in front passenger area
sequential multi-mode shifter
dust
starter & alternator
3.5L DOHC DIS 24-valve V6 engine-inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
front passenger seat belt
low engine oil
gas struts
pollen & deodorizing air filters
6-speed super electronically controlled automatic transmission w/OD
Optitron electronic analog gauges w/multi-function display-inc: tachometer
Warning lamps-inc: low fuel
Dual-zone auto climate control system-inc: air filtration
MacPherson strut suspension-inc: coil springs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

