+ taxes & licensing
905-901-4613
1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4
905-901-4613
+ taxes & licensing
* WRAPPED SATIN BLACK FOR A TRULY STEALTH LOOK - DO NOT MISS YOUR CHANCE TO OWN A PIECE OF AUTOMOTIVE HISTORY - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *
Finished in Storm Titanium but wrapped in Satin Black on a Red Leather interior, this is the 2007 Lotus Elise! With a level of precision and accuracy few cars can match and a suspension setup that provides excellent body control, this roadster offers a driving experience like no other. Comes equipped with the following options:
TOURING PACK:
- Full leather seat and door trim
- Stowage Net
- Additional Sound Insulation
- Trinket Tray Divider
- Carpet set
OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:
- Engine Start Push Button
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Windows and Locks
- Air Conditioning
- Original Soft Top
This mid engine roadster is powered by a Lotus-tuned, Toyota-sourced 1.8L I-4 engine packing both performance AND reliability in one lightweight package. Equipped with a 6-speed close ratio manual gearbox - you would be hard pressed to find anything else quite like this gem.
This vehicle is sold safety inspected and CarFax verified! Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing.
We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4