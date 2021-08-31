Menu
2007 Lotus Elise

65,900 KM

Details

$64,950

+ tax & licensing
$64,950

+ taxes & licensing

905-901-4613

2007 Lotus Elise

2007 Lotus Elise

ROADSTER WRAPPED SATIN BLACK, GORGEOUS!

2007 Lotus Elise

ROADSTER WRAPPED SATIN BLACK, GORGEOUS!

Location

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

$64,950

+ taxes & licensing

65,900KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8048821
  Stock #: 1-21-265
  VIN: SCCPC11207HM31895

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 65,900 KM

Vehicle Description

* WRAPPED SATIN BLACK FOR A TRULY STEALTH LOOK - DO NOT MISS YOUR CHANCE TO OWN A PIECE OF AUTOMOTIVE HISTORY - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *

Finished in Storm Titanium but wrapped in Satin Black on a Red Leather interior, this is the 2007 Lotus Elise! With a level of precision and accuracy few cars can match and a suspension setup that provides excellent body control, this roadster offers a driving experience like no other. Comes equipped with the following options:


TOURING PACK:

- Full leather seat and door trim

- Stowage Net

- Additional Sound Insulation

- Trinket Tray Divider

- Carpet set


OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- Engine Start Push Button

- Leather Steering Wheel

- Power Windows and Locks

- Air Conditioning

- Original Soft Top


This mid engine roadster is powered by a Lotus-tuned, Toyota-sourced 1.8L I-4 engine packing both performance AND reliability in one lightweight package. Equipped with a 6-speed close ratio manual gearbox - you would be hard pressed to find anything else quite like this gem. 

This vehicle is sold safety inspected and CarFax verified! Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing.

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Vehicle Features

Power Door Locks
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

