2007 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

$1,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 157,464KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4378137
  • VIN: 1N4AL21E37C151429
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

((((SAFETY NOT INCLUDED IN PRICE))))


WE DONT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY,


YOU ARE WELCOME TO HAVE IT CHECKED BY YOUR MECHANIC.


YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE $$$


LOCATED AT: ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***


JUST TRADED IN. LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT.


 **CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE


ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING CHARGES. .


BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!! WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....


CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:


Office: 905-844-7100


Sam: 416-805-7500


Rob: 416-990-5016


Or Email us at oakvilleautos@hotmail.com 595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE


“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”


 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Keyless Start
  • Conventional Spare Tire

