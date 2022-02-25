2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995 + taxes & licensing 2 0 1 , 4 1 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8349576

8349576 Stock #: 4717

4717 VIN: JTEBU11F470050752

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour BLUE /BLACK

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 201,410 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Exterior Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Locks Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.