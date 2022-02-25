Menu
2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

201,410 KM

Details

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

Contact Seller
2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

ONE OWNER /NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED/C PACKAGE

2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

ONE OWNER /NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED/C PACKAGE

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

201,410KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8349576
  • Stock #: 4717
  • VIN: JTEBU11F470050752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour BLUE /BLACK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 201,410 KM

Vehicle Description

*** VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)***

We are Located ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***

INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     

* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)

REMOTE STARTER/UNDER COATING DONE

* A FREE (24 MONTH 24,000 KMS) POWER TRAIN WARRANTY $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE

*CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE

ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE: HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!

WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam:   416-805-7500

Rob:    416-990-5016

Or Email at:  oakvilleautos@hotmail.com

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

