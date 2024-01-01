Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>VERY CLEAN, LOW KMS 07 SIENNA! DRIVES GREAT! LOCAL ONTARIO TRADE IN! CLEAN CAR FAX! 8 PASSENGERS!! CALL TODAY!</p><p>THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEICHLE IS AN <strong>ADDITIONAL $690+HST</strong>. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VAILD SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WELL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! </p><p> </p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>TO CALL US 905-339-3330 </strong></p><p> </p><p>We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2</p><p> </p><p>PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS</p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>TwinOaksAuto.Com</span></p>

2007 Toyota Sienna

147,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Toyota Sienna

CE | 8 PASS | LOW KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Toyota Sienna

CE | 8 PASS | LOW KMS

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

  1. 1706045056
  2. 1706045062
  3. 1706045069
  4. 1706045076
  5. 1706045083
  6. 1706045090
  7. 1706045099
  8. 1706045105
  9. 1706045112
  10. 1706045119
  11. 1706045126
  12. 1706045133
  13. 1706045140
  14. 1706045145
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $690

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
147,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5TDZK29C27S006397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY CLEAN, LOW KMS 07 SIENNA! DRIVES GREAT! LOCAL ONTARIO TRADE IN! CLEAN CAR FAX! 8 PASSENGERS!! CALL TODAY!

THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEICHLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $690+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VAILD SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! 

 

Financing Options Available!

 

TO CALL US 905-339-3330 

 

We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2

 

PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS

 

TwinOaksAuto.Com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto

Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA6 GT for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 Mazda MAZDA6 GT 167,000 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS 124,800 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Sienna XLE for sale in Oakville, ON
2014 Toyota Sienna XLE 108,000 KM SOLD

Email Twin Oaks Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

Call Dealer

905-339-XXXX

(click to show)

905-339-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

Contact Seller
2007 Toyota Sienna