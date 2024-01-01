2007 Volvo XC90

Menu
<p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 12px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black; background: white;>*** VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)***</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>We are Located <span style=background: white;>***<strong>595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO</strong>***</span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black; background: white;>* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE <strong>(CERTIFIED)</strong></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>* A FREE (24 MONTH 24,000 KMS) POWER TRAIN WARRANTY $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>*CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING CHARGES.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 12px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>Office: 905-844-7100</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 12px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>Sam:   416-805-7500</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 12px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>Rob:    416-990-5016</span></strong></p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1724108940091_7061643073304862 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2007 Volvo XC90

180,069 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
2007 Volvo XC90

FWD 4dr I6 w/Snrf/3rd Row

2007 Volvo XC90

FWD 4dr I6 w/Snrf/3rd Row

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
180,069KM
VIN YV4CY982571382902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 180,069 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front/rear stabilizer bars
4-wheel pwr disc brakes

Safety

Winter Mode
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Collapsible steering column
3-point seat belts w/pretensioners for all seating positions
Roll stability control (RSC)

Interior

Trip Computer
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front door storage pockets
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Illuminated lockable glove box
Front seatback storage pockets
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Outside temp gauge
HomeLink universal garage door opener
Leather shift knob
Front Center Armrest
Front/rear reading lamps
(3) 12V pwr outlets

Exterior

Halogen Headlights
Front fog lights
Black roof rails

Seating

Front reclining bucket seats
8-way pwr driver seat w/adjustable lumbar

Security

Security alarm system w/battery backup
Ignition immobilizer anti-theft system

Comfort

Cargo area lights

Additional Features

Driver Info Display
anti-trap feature
Pedestrian protection
(12) cup holders
Front/rear plush floor mats
Rear fog light w/auto-off
Safe Approach & Home Safe security lighting
Flat-folding front passenger seat
Interior cabin light delay feature
Front footwell entry lights
Overhead-mounted seat belt reminder lights
Rear window deactivation
Driver/front passenger whiplash protection seating system (WHIPS)
Anti-submarine seats
SIRIUS satellite radio prep
Tinted rear windows
Padded head restraints at all seating positions
Front cross-member for SUV-to-car impact compatibility
Boron steel reinforced passenger compartment
Front seat belt force limiters
Roll-over protection system (ROPS)
Driver/front passenger dual stage airbags w/passenger weight sensor
ISO-FIX child seat attachment system
70/30 dual-split tailgate
Cargo area grocery bag holder
Flat-folding 40/20/40 split 2nd row seat
MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs (2006)
Multi-link independent rear suspension w/coil springs (2006)
PremAir treated radiator for smog reduction
Towbar preparation
front/rear side-impact Inflatable Curtains (IC)
STAINLESS STEEL FRONT SKID PLATE
3-position memory
Side impact protection system (SIPS)-inc: driver/front passenger side-impact airbags
2nd row integrated booster cushion w/sliding feature
Wood inlays
Pwr windows-inc: front auto-up/down
3.2L I6 engine
6-speed driver-adaptive Geartronic automatic transmission w/OD
lock-up

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

2007 Volvo XC90