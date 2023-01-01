Menu
2008 Audi A4

182,445 KM

Details

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

2008 Audi A4

2008 Audi A4

LEATHER/CONVERTABLE

2008 Audi A4

LEATHER/CONVERTABLE

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

182,445KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10400670
  Stock #: 6505
  VIN: WAUBF48H98K013982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 182,445 KM

Vehicle Description

*** VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)***

We are Located ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***

INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     

* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)

* A FREE (24 MONTH 24,000 KMS) POWER TRAIN WARRANTY $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE

*CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE

ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING CHARGES.

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!

WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam:   416-805-7500

Rob:    416-990-5016

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

